Explosion on New York’s Rainbow Bridge

BUFFALO, New York — Airports across the U.S. are on high alert after a car explosion on a bridge near Buffalo, New York.

Reports say two people are dead, and there are images of twisted metal. Eyewitnesses say a car sped directly into an inspection booth on the U.S./Canadian border on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.

The FBI says the scene is “very fluid.” Police have closed off the entire area.

New York’s governor is aware of the situation and is heading to the scene.

At my direction, @nyspolice is actively working with the @FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he is “in touch with [his] Canadian counterpart,” and he urged travelers to follow directions from law enforcement and state officials.

I’ve been briefed by our staff in NY state and HQ on the explosion & related bridge closures on the US-Canada border and am in touch with my Canadian counterpart. Travelers in the area should follow instructions & updates from law enforcement & state officials on travel impacts. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 22, 2023

