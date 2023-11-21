Bedford Man Arrested for Child Porn Possession

BEDFORD, Ind.–A man from Bedford was arrested for possession of child pornography at his home on Monday.

State Police say the investigation into Jeremy Lee Trowbridge, 34, had been going on since August.

“These cases take some time because quite often the detectives are trying to sort through a lot of legal process like subpoenas, warrants, and Internet protocols. There’s paperwork that has to go into conducting these investigations. Ultimately when a detective feels like they’re in a place where they can apply for a residential search warrant, then they’ll do so,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant Kevin Getz.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit with Indiana State Police says they got five cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Trowbridge.

They also used Titus. Titus is a digital device sniffing K9.

“This is a dog that has been formally trained to sniff out devices like cell phones, tablets, and computers,” said Getz.

Trowbridge was taken to the Lawrence County Jail. He’s been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to sexually exploit or entice children. The Indiana State Police oversees the task force.

