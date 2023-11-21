Indiana’s Gas Tax To Drop In December

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s gas taxes can vary based on many factors. Come December the gas tax will be dropping slightly.

According to the state, the gas use tax will be dropping from 19.9 cents per gallon to 18.6 cents per gallon. The gas use tax is the same thing as the sales tax you pay at the pump.

The drop comes as the wholesale price of gas has been falling of late. Indiana’s gas use tax is designed to reflect the wholesale price of gas.

The average price for gas in Indiana is around $3.27 a gallon. That’s the cheapest the overall price of gas has been in Indiana since mid-January.

The cheapest gas in the state can be found in several places. A few stations in Hammond have gas as low as $2.83. There are stations in Greenfield and Jasper as well that have gas under $3.00 a gallon.

With the expected drop in the gas use tax in December, you will pay a total of 71 cents in taxes for every gallon you buy between all state and federal gas taxes that are collected.

