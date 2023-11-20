ISP: Jay County Inmate Dead, Medical Emergency May Be the Cause

JAY COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate in the Jay County jail died Monday, and now Indiana State Police are looking into the case.
Around 8 o’clock Monday morning, Jay County jail staff saw inmate Kevin Whitted fall forward in his cell.
Whitted was being kept in a padded cell with video surveillance at the time. He was alone in the cell.
Jail staff performed CPR on Whitted while they waited for an ambulance. Kevin Whitted was taken to the Indiana University Hospital in Portland, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe Whitted may have gone through a medical emergency “related to withdrawal symptoms associated with a drug addiction.” That has not been confirmed yet. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Kevin Whitted was originally from Muncie. He passed at 33-years-old.
