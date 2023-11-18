Listen Live
Tip “T.I.” Harris and The Haha Mafia Bring The Funny To The K975 Studios

Published on November 18, 2023

It was an ATL invasion in the K975 studios as Brian Dawson is visited by rap legend Tip “T.I.” Harris and his Haha Mafia (K-Dubb, Jayski & Tyler Chronicles). The four chop it up about their shows at Raleigh’s Goodnights Comedy Club this weekend. They also have some very interesting choices for their go-to headliner if their lives depended on it! 

