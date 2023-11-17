INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police were involved in an officer shooting Friday evening on the city’s east side.
Investigators say there was a police chase involving a suspect wanted on several warrants. When the car eventually ended up in the area of 38th Street and Richardt Avenue, the driver and passenger got out and made a run for it.
It was the passenger that was shot, say police. That person is said to be in “extremely critical condition.”
The driver was eventually found.
A gun was located near the scene. No officers were hurt. Public information officers are expected to provide an update sometime Friday night.
This story will be updated.
The post IMPD: Police Shooting on East Side, No Officers Hurt appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IMPD: Police Shooting on East Side, No Officers Hurt was originally published on wibc.com
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Terrence Howard Reveals How Little Money He Made From The Movie Hustle & Flow
-
André 3000 Set To Release First New Album in 17 Years, Social Media Responds
-
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]