IMPD: Police Shooting on East Side, No Officers Hurt

Published on November 17, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police were involved in an officer shooting Friday evening on the city’s east side.

Investigators say there was a police chase involving a suspect wanted on several warrants. When the car eventually ended up in the area of 38th Street and Richardt Avenue, the driver and passenger got out and made a run for it.

It was the passenger that was shot, say police. That person is said to be in “extremely critical condition.”

The driver was eventually found.

A gun was located near the scene. No officers were hurt. Public information officers are expected to provide an update sometime Friday night.

This story will be updated.

