Browns News: Super Bowl Quarterback In Town For A Workout

Joe Flacco, a former Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens, is in Cleveland today for a workout with the Cleveland Browns.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson requires season-ending shoulder surgery. Backup Dorian Thompson Robinson will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with PJ Walker as his backup.

Joe Flacco is expected to be one of several veteran free agents that the Browns will take a look at signing for the remainder of the season.

For what it’s worth, ex-Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has pitched a plea to be the Browns new QB as well. Griffin played in Cleveland during the 2016 season. In his viral pitch he referenced how much more he understands about the game, and that he can still run a 4.3 40-yard dash.

Do you think the Browns should sign Flacco?

