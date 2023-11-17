15-Year-Old Charged As Adult In Fatal Shooting Of Teenager at KIPP Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Back on Nov. 3rd, Devin Gilbert III was shot and killed in the parking lot of KIPP Indy Legacy High School.

Another teenage boy was arrested for that shooting and now has been charged as an adult with murder and attempted murder. The boy will be in court this morning.

It was just before 1:00 p.m. that day that Gilbert was shot and killed in the parking lot of KIPP. The teenage suspect was found about a half-mile from the school not long after the shooting happened.

The cops were able to apprehend him thanks to descriptions from witnesses at the scene.

Investigators have still not said exactly what led to the shooting, but it appears that some sort of fight in the parking lot happened right before shots were fired.

