Texas Men Arrested for Burglary in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Three men from Houston, Texas are now sitting at the Hamilton County Jail, after Carmel Police arrested them Tuesday for burgling a home.
Officers were called to Dublin Drive Monday evening, where they learned that a home had been broken into, and some valuables had been stolen. They did not specify which items had gone missing.
Less than 18 hours later, police stopped a car transporting all three of their suspects. Danny Mosqueda, Alvaro Gamboa, and Bairon Camacho Ruiz were arrested, and are now each facing a felony burglary charge.
It is not clear if the homeowner’s belongings were found and/or returned. If you know anything about this, please call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.
