Athenaeum Foundation’s Christkindlmarkt Opens Next Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Indianapolis and have been wanting to visit a Christkindlmarkt close to home, you are in luck. The Athenaeum Foundation will be hosting a market that will kick off next weekend.
This year marks the second running of the organization’s Christkindlmarkt. Here, you can enjoy German food and drinks, purchase local gifts, see live performances, and more each weekend, starting November 24th.
Craig Mince, President of the Athenaeum Foundation, encourages Hoosiers of all ages to attend and enjoy family-friendly activities.
And, new this year, the event will also highlight other holidays, including Hanukkah, Las Posadas, and Kwanzaa. Continue reading to see the schedule for those celebrations.
The Athenaeum Foundation provides information about, and celebrates, German culture and heritage. If you would like to attend its Christkindlmarkt, head to the Rathskeller Biergarten, or learn more here.
Holiday Celebrations Schedule:
Krampusnacht – Saturday, December 2nd
Sankt Nikolaus Fest – Sunday, December 3rd
Hanukkah – Saturday, December 9th
Las Posadas – Saturday, December 16th
Kwanzaa – Sunday, December 17th
Event Hours:
November 24th – 26th
Friday: Noon – 8 p.m.
Saturday: Noon – 8 p.m.
Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m.
December 1st – 17th
Friday: 4 – 8 p.m.
Saturday: Noon – 8 p.m.
Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m.
