Cicero Man Sentenced to 30 Years After Offering Girls Vapes in Exchange for Sex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Cicero man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting and trafficking a child.

Court documents say that Jacob Glenn, 26, used Snapchat under the username “theplugfogshyde” to communicate with girls between 13 – 15 years old, claiming to be a teenage boy. Glenn would offer to buy the girls vapes in exchange for sex.

Two separate times in 2021, Glenn coerced a girl between 12 – 15 years old to sneak out and get vapes from him, including on Christmas Eve. Court documents say that after Glenn picked the girl up, he told her he would not accept cash for the vapes, but she could pay him in sex.

Glenn picked up the same child in January 2022 and coerced her into performing sexual acts with him in exchange for vape pens. Glenn recorded the abuse on his phone, and told the girl to not tell anyone. He later sent a copy of the video to other underage girls over Snapchat.

Glenn also engaged in similar behavior with a girl less than 14 years old between December 2021 and January 2022. In January, after speaking with the girl over Snapchat, he picked her up from her home, and engaged in sexual conduct with her at a nearby truck stop in exchange for vapes.

He also tried to convince another child who was a friend of the second girl to have sex with him in exchange for vapes, but they never met in person.

In a release by the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, investigators reviewed Glenn’s Snapchat and found conversations between him and multiple girls between 13 and 15 years old. In some of the messages, he offered nicotine or alcohol in exchange for sex or inappropriate pictures.

Glenn also has a history of performing unlawful sex acts with children. The release says in October 2020, Glenn had sex with a 14- or 15-year-old girl when he was 23.

He was arrested on Oct. 19, 2020, in relation to that incident. During questioning, he admitted to officers that he had sex with a 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions, and was aware of her true age.

Glenn was out on bond for those charges at the time he exploited the two other girls from December 2021 to January 2022.

A federal judge also ordered that Glenn be on supervised probation for life following his release from prison.

