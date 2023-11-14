Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Bobbi Storm Exclusive Interview With Micah Dixon!

Published on November 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Bobbi Storm pulled through the Z1079 studios and sat down with our very own Micah Dixon!

The two discussed Bobbi Storm’s humble beginnings in music, what she has coming up next, and her viral Delta Airlines moment!

Check out the full interview below, and catch The Micah Dixon Show on Z1079 Monday through Friday from 10am-3pm!

Bobbi Storm Exclusive Interview With Micah Dixon!  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close