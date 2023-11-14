Portage Terrace Police Shooting Video Released

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have released edited officer body-camera video of the September 19th police shooting of Eric Taylor.

It was around 3 o’clock in the morning on September 19th, 2023, when Indianapolis Metro Police were called about a man chasing a woman on the south side.

The woman was driving with her child in the car. It was the child who made the call to 911 dispatch, saying their father, 37-year-old Eric Taylor, was chasing them in his car while carrying a 9mm gun. The child tells 911 dispatch that Taylor apparently called some family members and said he was going to ‘kill them all’.

The police video picks up with officers meeting the woman at a gas station on Worman. Eric Taylor arrives, and police begin chasing him through the streets, ending at an apartment complex at Portage Terrace.

Taylor is seen exiting his car with his gun in hand, yelling ‘just shoot me’, but officers say no and continue to ask him to drop his weapon.

Taylor ignores the order and goes to the passenger side of the car and gets inside, with his gun still in hand, and that’s when IMPD Officer Gibson fires one shot.

Eric Taylor was treated on scene and later taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he passed away.

The incident is being reviewed by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team, IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit and the Civilian-Majority Use of Force Board.

