Arrests Made in Connection to Shooting Death of South Bend Child

SOUTH BEND, IND — Another person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a child in South Bend.
On Tuesday morning, 18-year-old Amarion Cutler was arrested in South Bend, joining 21-year-old Nagomba White as a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Josiah Small.
White had been apprehended on November 9 in Indianapolis.
Police say on October 27, Small and three others confronted Cutler and White, who were in a vehicle near Indiana and Prairie Avenue. The suspects exited the vehicle and shot Small and a 14-year-old while the other two individuals emerged unharmed.
Cutler is now facing a range of charges, including Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Attempted Murder, Attempted Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, and Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon.
