Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees

STATEWIDE — Boutique fitness centers across the state and country are closing their doors, following reports that their shared holding company has not been paying employees.

Exercise facilities like CycleBar and Pure Barre studios are just some of the more than 60 businesses that say they have been affected by the practices of MD Professional Holdings, LLC since September of this year.

In a message to members Sunday, the team at CycleBar Carmel said they cannot offer classes for the time being, as the holding company has “failed to pay or accurately pay their employees” since September 1st.

The message went on to say that neither MD Professional Holdings nor its owner, Mitch Brown, have been communicative, even when studio managers have made various efforts to get answers and information.

CycleBar Fishers posted a similar message to its Instagram page, but that message has since been deleted.

A Pure Barre page on Reddit is filled with comparable stories. An October Reddit post argued, “My local studio is struggling and it feels like MD Pro is doing more harm than good.”

In this thread, people around the country are posting about some facilities near them that have recently closed or will be closing soon.

Row House Savage in Minnesota went so far as to say that MD Pro’s “organizational and financial difficulties were apparent right away.” And Row House Naperville in Illinois claimed that their employees “have yet to receive a single paycheck from” their owner.

Many of these fitness centers expressed their “heartbreak,” and made it clear that they hope to welcome community members back to their studios as soon as possible.

If you have been affected by this, please let us know in the comments.

