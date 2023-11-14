House Passes Government Funding Bill, Now Heads to Senate

WASHINGTON — The House has passed a stopgap bill that will prevent a government shutdown.
On Tuesday, the House voted in favor of a Republican plan to fund some departments until mid-January and the rest through early February at current spending levels. The bill now heads to the Senate where it has bipartisan support.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would pass the legislation “as soon as possible.”
Indiana breakdown, per WISH-TV:
Yes: Baird, Bucshon, Carson, Mrvan, Pence
No: Banks, Houchin, Spartz, Yakym
