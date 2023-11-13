20-Year-Old Westfield Man Charged with Molesting 13-Year-Old Girl

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old Westfield man was formally charged Monday with child-sex offenses in connection to a sexual assault reported in December at Grand Park Sports Campus, court documents show.

The 13-year-old girl had told her mother she’d met a man on Snapchat, and that he’d forced the girl to have sex in the back of his vehicle. That led the mother and her daughter to meet with a Westfield Police Department detective, who later interviewed the girl.

A news release issued Monday afternoon from Westfield Police Department said, “The victim met the suspect on Snapchat and his identity was unknown. After a lengthy and thorough investigation, the suspect was determined to be a 20-year-old male from Westfield, Indiana.”

Benjamin Owen Rollo was charged Monday afternoon in Hamilton Superior Court 1 with three felony counts of child molesting, two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

The girl had told the detective that Rollo on Dec. 3 had driven them to a parking lot at Grand Park Sports Campus to have sex. The girl also shared information from other incidents with Rollo.

Rollo remained in the Hamilton County jail on Monday afternoon. Online court documents did not show any bail set for Rollo during his Monday afternoon court hearing.

