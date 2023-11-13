Earth, Wind & Fire Announces 2024 Joint Tour With Chicago

Get your coins ready and prepare for a trip to a boogie wonderland… The mighty elements of Earth, Wind, & Fire are heading back out on tour!
The iconic funk group announced on Monday (Nov. 13) that they are teaming up with rock/soul legends Chicago for a joint tour, titled the “Heart & Soul Tour.”
The 25-city trek kicks off in Cincinnati, OH on July 19, 2024 and ends on September 7, 2024 in Palm Desert, CA. Fans in the Triangle will get to see the legendary bands on August 12, 2024 at Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17 at livenation.com, with a presale kicking off on Tuesday for Citi Bank cardholders and fan club members.
The news comes just a few days after EWF nabbed their 17th Grammy nomination. The group is featured on R&B singer/songwriter Victoria Monét’s track “Hollywood,” which is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance. EWF’s Philip Bailey congratulated the songstress on Instagram last Saturday.
“It was our happy honor to be asked to record with [Victoria],” Bailey writes. “She is the real deal, gifted and beautiful.” He adds that the group was “over the moon” to hear the news.
As we wait to see if the track gets the award it deserves, check out the full tour dates with Chicago below!
EWF/CHICAGO “HEART & SOUL” 2024 TOUR DATES
07/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
07/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
07/31 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/02 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/03 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/23 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
08/24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/26 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/01 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
09/07 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Earth, Wind & Fire Announces 2024 Joint Tour With Chicago was originally published on foxync.com
