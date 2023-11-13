SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A person was fatally shot in Speedway over the weekend.
Speedway police were called to a home in the early morning hours Sunday on a report of shots fired. They arrived at a home near 22nd and Auburn to find a person badly hurt. They had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.
It didn’t take long for police to make an arrest in the case. They were able to track down Benjamin Mulkey, 19, later that afternoon. He’s been arrested on preliminary charges of murder.
Police have identified the victim as 17-year-old Caiden Clements.
The post A Person Fatally Shot In Speedway Early Sunday Morning appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
A Person Fatally Shot In Speedway Early Sunday Morning was originally published on wibc.com
-
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
-
Ashanti Surprises Nelly With A Custom Blue Impala For His 49th Birthday
-
Murder Arrest Made in 41-Year-Old Jackson County Cold Case
-
HOT ISH: Top Ten Songs Featuring Nelly
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets