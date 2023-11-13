BLOOMINGTON, IND –A man was nabbed for attempting rape while bystanders intervened, according to Indiana University Police. The IU student involved received assistance, and the name remains undisclosed.
Brian Silas Jones, 26, unaffiliated with the university, faces attempted rape and sexual battery charges. The incident occurred at Dunn Woods on Friday at 5:34 p.m., with Jones later found at Fourth and Lincoln Streets.
IU Police commend bystanders for prompt action and emphasize campus resources for sexual assault prevention and mental health support online.
The post Bloomington Man Charged with Rape on IU Campus appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Bloomington Man Charged with Rape on IU Campus was originally published on wibc.com
-
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
-
Ashanti Surprises Nelly With A Custom Blue Impala For His 49th Birthday
-
Murder Arrest Made in 41-Year-Old Jackson County Cold Case
-
HOT ISH: Top Ten Songs Featuring Nelly
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets