LEBANON — According to police, on Saturday afternoon David Juarez, 34 of Chicago, was arrested following a police chase after they had received reports that he has robbed a Kay Jeweler’s at 2438 N. Lebanon St. in Boone County.

After the robbery, Juarez reportedly left southbound on State Road 39/Lebanon Street. A Boone County deputy would attempt to pull Juarez over, but he would continue to flee northbound on I-65.

The chase concluded after Juarez’s car hit a Thorntown Police Department vehicle. Officers would surround his vehicle to stop a potential escape and eventually bring him into custody. There is no word on if Juarez or any officers were injured during the chase.

The press release states that at one point during the pursuit Juarez was waving his hand outside of his window. When asked by police why he motioned out of his window he stated, “Because I was trying to tell you you’re not supposed to pursue me.”

Juarez has been preliminarily charged with Felony Criminal Mischief, Felony Theft, Felony Resisting

Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor Reckless Driving,

Misdemeanor Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Misdemeanor Criminal Recklessness, &

Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle without a license.

Multiple police agencies assisted in the arrest including the Indiana State Police, Thorntown Police Department, Zionsville Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The post I-65 Police Chase Leads to Suspected Jewlry Store Thief’s Arrest appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

I-65 Police Chase Leads to Suspected Jewlry Store Thief’s Arrest was originally published on wibc.com