DALEVILLE — The Indiana State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people on I-69 Sunday morning.

According to police around 2:21 a.m. they received report of a person driving the wrong way I-69. Ten minutes later the Madison County Dispatch received word of a head-on crash at the 234 mile marker in the southbound lanes. First responders arrived to find multiple damaged vehicles blocking the lanes.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a silver Kia Forte was the car driving the wrong way before colliding with Chevrolet Malibu head on.

Other vehicles, a Volkswagen and a semi-tractor-trailer, were involved in the incident as well. The Volkswagen struck the engine of the Kia Forte after it had dislodged from the vehicle. The semi-tractor-trailer was struck by the Kia following its initial contact with the Chevrolet Malibu. Neither the Volkswagen or tractor-trailer driver were injured in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Malibu, Victoria Cox, 32, and Evan Cox, 26, both of Fort Wayne were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia, Walter Saucedo-Mendoza, 30, of Indianapolis was transported to Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital after the accident and later taken by air to an Indianapolis hospital.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The post Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-69 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-69 was originally published on wibc.com