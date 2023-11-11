Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Her Relationship With Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘We Have A Very Strong Foundation’

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are stronger than ever! The 26 year old model recently opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with the NBA player, and it’s definitely giving relationship goals.

While attending Femme It Forward’s 2nd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala, Woods exclusively chatted with the online publication about her love for the Minnesota Timberwolves player, stating that “friendship and trust” are the two things that have kept their three-year relationship going strong. She also explained that the two were “really good friends” first before they started dating and that “COVID gave them the free time to really get to know each other.”

She also added that the duo has “seen each other at all different ways, times, phases” which has led them to have “a very strong foundation.”

In addition to friendship and trust, the socialite cited that “quality time” and “gift giving” are also things that help keep their relationship strong. She explained that the duo “goes large for each other” every holiday and that when it’s time to show appreciation for each other, the two will go all out.

Still Going Strong

Woods and Towns began dating in 2020 and have been giving us fashion and relationship goals ever since! One of our favorite looks from the love birds was from this summer where the two served us date night style in coordinating denim looks.

For this look, the Woods By Jordyn CEO stepped out with her beau rocking a $1,090 white Alaia sleeveless, cow neck crop top that she paired with fly, wide-leg denim Chanel pants. The designer trousers hugged her slim waist and flared over her sleek stiletto heels perfectly.

To accent her incredible look, Woods wore a high ponytail braid that fell down her back. She accessorized the style with black square sunglasses, and a soft glam beat face before completing the look with a silver necklace, small silver hoop earrings, rings, and bracelets and a trendy small gold purse to match.

Towns matched his girlfriend’s fly and wore a denim set with a jacket and loose-fitting jeans. He completed his look with a fresh white t-shirt and crisp white sneakers while rocking sunglasses and blinged-out jewelry similar to Woods’.

