INDIANAPOLIS — After a little more than a year on the job, Newfields CEO and President Colette Pierce Burnette has resigned.
Burnette took the role last year, following the 2021 resignation of Charles Venable.
Venable left after he and the museum received negative attention for an online job posting that said potential employees would need to maintain “the museum’s traditional, core, white art audience.”
It is not clear at this time why Burnette has left the position. Newfields Board of Trustees Chair Darrianne Christian said, “We are grateful for her work on behalf of Newfields and wish her well in her future endeavors.”
In the meantime, Michael Kubacki will serve on an interim basis as the museum’s president and CEO.
Kubacki has been on the museum’s Board of Trustees since 2014. He is also the chairman of Lake City Bank and Lakeland Financial Corporation.
The post President and CEO of Newfields Resigns appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
President and CEO of Newfields Resigns was originally published on wibc.com
-
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
-
Murder Arrest Made in 41-Year-Old Jackson County Cold Case
-
Ashanti Surprises Nelly With A Custom Blue Impala For His 49th Birthday
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Pam Grier Reveals Intimate Details About Richard Pryor