REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship

*Trigger Warning: Includes Description of Alleged Abuse and Threats of Suicide*

Keke Palmer has reportedly filed for a restraining order against her ex, Darius Jackson. She is also seeking sole custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis.

In court documents filed on November 9 and reviewed by Us Weekly, the 30-year-old entertainer claims that the 29-year-old fitness instructor has been physically and emotionally abusing her throughout their two-year relationship.

In the documents, Palmer claims that she has security footage from an incident on November 5. The footage allegedly shows Jackson entering her home without her knowledge or consent. She says that Jackson then “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Palmer goes on to detail several instances of physical violence at the hands of Jackson. Those instances include destroying her personal property, throwing her car keys to prevent her from driving away, and verbally and physically abusing her in the presence of their son.

Perhaps more damning is that Jackson, allegedly, threatened to end his own life if she left him.

The declaration mentions that Palmer finally ended the relationship in early October due to the abuse.

Shortly after the story broke, Jackson posted an interesting tweet, featuring a photo of himself and Baby Leo. “I love you, son. See you soon,” he captioned.

Previous Signs of Trouble

Palmer’s filing comes following months of speculation about their relationship status after Jackson publicly mom-shamed her for her attire at R&B singer Usher’s Vegas residency in July.

RELATED: Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Facing Major Backlash For Shaming Her Sexy Dress: ‘You A Mom’

In a since deleted post on X, Jackson wrote, “It’s the outfit tho…you a mom.”

He would double down on his opinion (before temporarily disabling his account): “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Keke responded by posting more photos of herself from the night.

A month later, Palmer poked fun at the incident by appearing in the music video for Usher’s track, “Boyfriend.”

We’re sure that more details will come to light as the situation progresses. We’ll keep you posted, and we’re definitely sending love to Keke and her son at this time.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship was originally published on foxync.com