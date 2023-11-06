Azealia Banks is more known for her acidic remarks against fellow entertainers than her music these days but often displays a softer side despite her reputation. After apologizing to Lizzo, the Harlem rapper took aim at Busta Rhymes and essentially body-shamed the veteran MC.
Over the weekend, Azealia Banks took to her Instagram Stories feed and issued a written apology to Lizzo, complete with a tag.
“I was having a conversation last night and realized that I owe @lizzobeeating a huge apology for popping so much shit,” Banks began in the Stories thread.
She added, “If hip hop will allow a 55+ severely overweight @bustarhymes who exhibits major signs of anabolic steroid abuse, adrenal gland failure, and constipation, and will also allow him to have a face full of blackheads and acne from what appears to be testosterone shot abuse ALL whilst drinking molly water in 2023 and wearing cartoon-like Neon yellow fake gold slick Rick chains…We have absolutely no right to be trying to skewer a YOUNG black woman – for anything.”
For the record, Busta Rhymes turned 51 this past May.
It isn’t clear why Banks took the shot at Busta Rhymes but her apology to Lizzo seemingly stems from comments she made in 2019 about the singer’s weight and appearance and referring to her as a “millennial mammy” all while acknowledging her talents.
As of now, neither entertainer has responded to Azealia Banks.
—
Photo: Lexie Moreland / Getty
Azealia Banks Apologizes To Lizzo, Body-Shames Busta Rhymes was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
-
Pam Grier Reveals Intimate Details About Richard Pryor
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Illegal gambling ring inside local barber shop shut down, organizer charged