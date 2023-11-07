STATEWIDE–The experience for everyone on Election Day isn’t the same.

For some Hoosiers, they would prefer not to vote.

“Of course not, I’m not voting. We’re trying to stay away from politics altogether,” said one man. He was just supporting his friends who were voting at the Indianapolis City-County building.

There are about 200 voting centers in Marion County, one of which is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

“Clearly with us being the home of America’s Hoosier President, we care a lot about public participation and the American system of self-government. We care about that right. It’s great to see people exercise that right. This morning, we actually had an exercise group that came out to run and then exercised their right to vote. So they exercised and exercised their right to vote,” said Charles Hyde, President of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

Johnell Barlow lives in Marion County. For her, this Election Day is personal because her son was shot this year. She’s tired of all of the violence in Indianapolis and the surrounding areas. She’s voting for Republican Jefferson Shreve to be the next mayor of Indianapolis. Barlow says whether it’s Shreve or the incumbent Democrat Joe Hogsett getting re-elected, either one of them will have lots of challenges ahead of them.

“Either person is going to need a city behind them. They’re going to need to be a leader and they’re going to have to provide encouragement. But I want people to vote for the best person for the job. If you’re a Democrat, but you think the best person for the job is a Republican, then vote for the Republican and vice-versa,” said Barlow.

The polls are open until 6 pm.

The post What Hoosiers are Experiencing and Feeling on Election Day appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

What Hoosiers are Experiencing and Feeling on Election Day was originally published on wibc.com