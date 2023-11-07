FDA Expands Recall On Applesauce Pouches For Lead Toxicity

The FDA has recently expanded a recall of children’s applesauce pouches, as there have been concerns regarding high levels of lead toxicity. This recall now includes WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis brand apple cinnamon pouches. It is crucial for customers to take immediate action by disposing of the recalled products and ensuring their children are checked for lead exposure.

Symptoms of lead exposure can vary, but may include headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting, and anemia. It is important to be vigilant and seek medical attention if any of these symptoms are observed in children who have consumed the recalled applesauce pouches.

It is disheartening to note that illnesses related to this issue have already been reported in five states. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to prioritize the safety and well-being of our children by taking the necessary precautions and following the FDA’s guidelines regarding this recall.

