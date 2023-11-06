Lawrence Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

LAWRENCE, IND — A woman was hit and killed as she was crossing the street last night, and the driver left the scene. The incident occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. last night at the 4400 block of N Franklin Rd.

“Our first order of business will be identifying who was driving the vehicle, located the vehicle, and identifying the person for what they did not do in this case,” Gary Woodruff, Deputy Chief at the Lawrence Police Department, said.

According to eyewitnesses, a southbound vehicle, potentially a white SUV, struck the pedestrian while she was crossing Franklin Rd at Records St. The vehicle’s driver continued driving south on Franklin Rd after the collision.

The pedestrian, identified as Jasmine D. Singleton, was in critical condition and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital by EMS. Unfortunately, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“As contributing factors to the crash, that remains to be seen,” Woodruff added. “In addition to the legal obligation, there’s a moral obligation to remain on the scene.”

Eyewitnesses informed the police that a white SUV collided with the woman as she crossed the intersection of Franklin Rd and Records St. Following the collision, the SUV left the scene.

Authorities urge anyone with pertinent information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

