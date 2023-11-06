Hogsett, Shreve Trade Jabs In Final Weekend Before Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Election day is Tuesday throughout Indiana with Hoosiers heading to the polls for municipal and local elections.

One of the biggest races to watch on Tuesday will be the race for Indianapolis mayor between Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve and Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett. Both candidates attended benefits and campaign events all over the city over the weekend.

Hogsett campaigned on Friday with Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chaired the January 6 Commission.

“My opponent has given contributions to multiple election deniers,” Hogsett said. “Representative Thompson can tell you better than I can about what that’s done to our country. Supporting election deniers!”

Many have also interpreted that as Hogsett saying Shreve has given campaign donations to Donald Trump as well.

“I’ve never given any money to Donald Trump,” Shreve responded. “I never gave any money to Donald Trump’s campaign committees. I just haven’t. I’ve been a supporter of Republican candidates for years years. I’ve given to the National Senatorial Republican Committee and because of that they say I support elections deniers.”

Shreve said by bringing in Thompson to campaign with him, he is trying to “nationalize” the Indy mayor’s race, which he says is not helpful to the citizens of the city.

Hogsett said progress is at stake with the election on Tuesday.

“The progress that we have worked so hard to achieve,” he said. “The momentum. Building downtown and across every neighborhood.”

The polls open at 6 a.m. local time Tuesday morning throughout Indiana.

