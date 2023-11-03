As The Clocks Change, So Does The Indiana Weather

STATEWIDE–Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. In fall, clocks across the U.S. “fall back,” which means they get turned back one hour. That change happens early this Sunday morning when clocks fall back from 2 am to 1 am.

On March 10, 2024, clocks will “spring forward,” which means they will move forward one hour.

Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says during these two periods of time, it’s not a bad idea to take precautions and focus on preparation.

“Winter is around the corner. It’s always good to make sure you have a winter weather plan in the place. Have your car stocked up. This is also a great time to check the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and in your weather radio,” said McGinnis.

McGinnis says the temperatures will keep going up across the state into next week.

“You can expect those temperatures in the low 60s to continue through the weekend. We may even push 70 by Monday. There might be some sprinkles and passing showers as you get into the Monday and Tuesday timeframe of next week,” said McGinnis.

Temperatures have been in the 40s across Indiana during most of this week, but McGinnis says temperatures likely won’t get back down to that level until the end of November.

You can listen to the interview with McGinnis below.

