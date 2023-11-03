WASHINGTON–President Biden said Friday morning that his administration is investing more than $653 million to pay for port projects and improve the nation’s supply chain.

The program is paid for by Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The President says it will strengthen the supply chain, foster workforce development, and accelerate the flow of goods, while also enhancing the safety and resilience of ports.

“We’re making sure that we have ports that can turn around ships quickly enough. This was a big issue a couple of years ago. At this time two years ago, remember we had all of those ships backed up,” said Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on “Good Morning America” this week.

But now, Buttigieg says shipping costs are down and they are addressing those problems that plagued the supply chain last year, so Americans can get their Christmas presents on time.

Buttigieg also said there is improvement in air travel.

“The good news is this last year during the summer holidays, we saw some of the busiest travel days ever recorded and dramatically fewer flight cancellations than a year and two years ago,” said Buttigieg.

He also mentioned a river port in Tell City, Indiana.

“That whole community has about 7,000 people. But 1,000 jobs there depend on being able to transfer this crude iron that comes in on barges. We were able to improve that facility in a way that’s going to help those jobs,” said Buttigieg.

As for air travel, Buttigieg expects it to be smooth for you if you intend to go on vacation for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“If you’re thinking about flying, go to our website flight rights dot gov,” said Buttigieg.

The funding includes nearly $53 million to the Port of Long Beach for improvements to enhance cargo movements to a form the port and increase safety at railroad crossings near the port.

The post Buttigieg: Expect Improvements in Ports and Air Travel appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Buttigieg: Expect Improvements in Ports and Air Travel was originally published on wibc.com