Prairieton Firefighter Dies in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A firefighter was killed in the line of duty Thursday night, and other firefighters and Hoosier leaders are mourning the loss.

The Prairieton Fire Department posted a message to Facebook Friday morning, in which officials said, “We would just ask that you continue to pray for the family, friends and fellow firefighters as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”

Hoosier Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon Tweeted, “Their bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the face of danger to protect our community will never be forgotten.”

At this time, no identifying information has been released about the individual who died. The department may eventually say more “at the discretion of the family.”

The Prairieton Fire Department is in Terre Haute.

