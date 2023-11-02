Health Dept: Two Hoosiers Have Died This Flu Season

STATEWIDE — Hoosiers are being alerted by Indiana’s Health Department after the first two flu-related deaths of the 2023-24 season. Last season witnessed over 270 lives lost and hundreds of people falling ill. The threat is real and needs to be taken seriously.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the State Health Commissioner, warns people that influenza can be a serious threat and that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against it. She advises everyone aged six months and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It takes two weeks for immunity to develop, so act fast, especially as the holiday season approaches.

“Influenza can quickly become a serious, even life-threatening illness for some Hoosiers,” said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP. “While no two flu seasons are exactly alike, we always recommend getting an annual flu shot as soon as possible to provide the best protection against becoming seriously ill.”

People should practice good hand hygiene, avoid touching their faces, and stay home when sick. Remember the “Three Cs”:

– Clean: Wash your hands thoroughly.

– Cover: Cough and sneeze into your arm.

– Contain: Stay home when you’re unwell.

High-risk groups, such as pregnant women and the elderly, should prioritize getting the vaccine. Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, fatigue, and more. You can stay updated on flu data through the IDOH influenza dashboard. Don’t wait; take action now to protect your health.

