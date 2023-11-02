AVON, Ind.- One person was taken into custody after an armed suspect was reported at a warehouse in Avon early Thursday morning.
The Avon Police Department as well as other departments responded to Harlan Bakeries, located at the 7500 block of East US 36, around 2:36 a.m. for a possible armed person at the facility, with possible shots fired.
Officers found a person of interest and took him into custody. No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
The post Police: Armed Man Arrested in Avon appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Police: Armed Man Arrested in Avon was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Pam Grier Reveals Intimate Details About Richard Pryor
-
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father