Police: Armed Man Arrested in Avon

Published on November 2, 2023

AVON, Ind.- One person was taken into custody after an armed suspect was reported at a warehouse in Avon early Thursday morning.

The Avon Police Department as well as other departments responded to Harlan Bakeries, located at the 7500 block of East US 36, around 2:36 a.m. for a possible armed person at the facility, with possible shots fired.

Officers found a person of interest and took him into custody. No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

