VERSAILLES, Ind. — An inmate at the Ripley County Jail died Wednesday, and officers are now trying to figure out exactly what happened.
State Police say a 57-year-old woman was moved to the jail after being arrested in another county. But, later that same day, she became “unresponsive” in a cell.
Staff and medics tried to help her, and she was soon taken to the Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, but she did not survive.
At this time, it is not clear what led to her death. Officers do not think any “foul play” was involved.
The post Woman Dies Inside Ripley County Jail appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Woman Dies Inside Ripley County Jail was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Pam Grier Reveals Intimate Details About Richard Pryor
-
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father