Another I.U. Fraternity Accused of Hazing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – You may remember hearing last month about an Indiana University fraternity accused of hazing students. Now, another campus fraternity is in a similar situation.

Kappa Alpha Psi has been told to “cease and desist,” after officials learned of possible hazing. It is the fifth fraternity to be placed on this list since the school year began.

Essentially, organizations facing cease-and-desist orders are not allowed to host any events or activities, until the orders are lifted, or an investigation has been completed.

Kappa Alpha Psi last found itself on the “Disciplinary Status” list during the 2019-2020 school year, with the listed reasons being “alcohol” and “non-compliance with the Greek Organization Agreement.”

