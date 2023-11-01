ISP: One Dead, Two Hurt in Four-Semi Crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. – One woman is dead, and two others are hurt, after a crash involving four semis.
Officers were called to the southbound I-65 off-ramp to Memphis Blue Lick Road early Wednesday morning.
At this time, State Police think one Volvo semi clipped a semi that was parked in the emergency lane of the ramp. It then rear-ended another parked semi, which was then pushed into a fourth semi.
The Volvo driver was flown to a hospital in Louisville with a head injury, and his female passenger was pronounced dead. One other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is not clear at this time why the Volvo crashed. Police are still investigating.
