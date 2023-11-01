Coco Jones Says She Wants That Ciara & Russell Wilson Love, Upcoming Projects & More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH]

Did you know Coco Jones was a barb?

The actress and singer dropped by Middays with Persia and gave us a lil rap moment featuring Nicki Minaj’s hit single, “Moment For Life.”

She also talked relationships, upcoming projects, possible acting gigs in the future, and what fans can expect on the second leg of her “What I Didn’t Tell You” tour!

Check out her full interview with Persia Nicole below:

