Morgan County Fire Station Closes, Chief Assures Residents Of Safety

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Some Hoosiers are concerned about a possible lack in availability of firefighting coverage in northern Morgan County after the closure of a fire station.

The Madison Township Fire Department has had to consolidate all its equipment into its main station near Camby as its other station, Station 831, had to be closed due to a lack of safety within the building.

Station 831 was built back in 1992 and is in need of repairs to bring it back up to code. A lack of living quarters and other amenities has made the station unsafe to be in, says Chief Anthony McClure.

“Over the years as the townships have grown, the demand of the fire emergency services has obviously increased as well, so we have had to increase our staffing,” he told WISH-TV.

The station needs concrete surfaces fixed and a new ventilation system among other things.

“Getting the firehouse up to code, getting the concrete fixed, stuff like that, are some of the major concerns that we will have to address right away before we can move staff back in,” McClure said.

The department’s main station is five miles north of Station 831. That leaves a significant gap when it comes to homes and businesses that may need to call firefighters in the event of a fire. McClure is urging Hoosiers in the area not to worry.

“We are going to take necessary actions to get emergency responders there as quick as we can,” he said. “Whether they are coming from the north station or whether they are coming from one of our mutual aid partners.”

McClure said the township is meeting with an engineer to determine how much repairs to the fire station will cost and when it will reopen.

