BOONE COUNTY, IND –Two people were killed when the tractor-trailers they were driving collided in western Boone County on Monday.
The incident took place at approximately 8:10 p.m. on SR 32 near CR 700 West, located just east of Western Boone Junior-Senior High School, about seven miles to the west of Lebanon. Cops say to reports of an explosion.
Police confirmed , Ranjeet Benipal, 30 years old, of Fresno, CA, and Kevin Barrientos, 31 years old, of Indianapolis, died in the crash.
Another car was damaged when it came into contact with debris, but none of the people in that vehicle suffered any injuries.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team responded to the scene.
The post Two People Killed in Boone County Semi-Truck Collision appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Two People Killed in Boone County Semi-Truck Collision was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Woman Arrested for Helping Mother Commit Murder
-
10 Black Family-Friendly Activities To Explore This Fall
-
RECAP: Erica Campbell’s Album Release Party in Indianapolis
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father