ISP: Virginia Man Arrested Following Two Separate Chases

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Officers have arrested a Virginia man following not just one, but two Friday police chases.

Indiana State Police say a car driven by Mitchell Lassiter Jr. had already been chased by police earlier that day, but the chase had ended before they caught him.

When someone called 9-1-1 to report an erratic driver on I-64 that afternoon, police learned that they were looking for Lassiter yet again. This time, they found his car speeding near the Corydon exit.

After making many twists and turns that also impacted other drivers, Lassiter’s car got stuck in a median. Officers say he then tried to run, but he was soon arrested.

State Police now think Lassiter had marijuana and methamphetamine in his possession at the time of his arrest. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail.

