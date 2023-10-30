Activists: Parenting The Underlying Blame For Saturday’s Mass Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Late Saturday night, 10 people were shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

It happened along East 65th Street, not far from Binford Boulevard. IMPD said there was a large gathering of teenagers and younger adults in that area and at around midnight, shots were fired hitting all ten victims, one of which was a teenage girl who later died.

Five of the other nine victims who survived were under the age of 18.

“Our children need support from their parents,” said IMPD Ofc. Samone Burris. “This is not something that we want our community to have to endure. This is not something that we want our community, or our officers, or our detectives to respond to.”

Faith-based leaders who have been staunch advocates for change in public safety policy have also been outspoken about the shooting since it happened.

Rev. Charles Harrison, leader of the Indy Ten Point Coalition, tells WISH-TV that the fault for this particular shooting lies with the parents of the young people who were gathered at the party.

“I think if we want to prevent what happened … the questuon becomes for those who are parents, like myself, why are we allowing our children to be out at 12:00 in the morning,” Harrison said. “Police and other community groups cannot be babysitters for your children. They cannot parent your children.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett is placing blame on the guns themselves.

“I am frustrated and angry at the news of young people shot at a Halloween party last night,” Hogsett said in a statement. “There are far too many guns in the hands of those who have no business having them, and shocking violence is too often the result.”

So far police haven’t said anything about who may have fired the shots.

