Ice Spice might have just won Halloween this year.

The 23 year old rapper took to her social media over the weekend to reveal her gorgeous Betty Boop costume and we absolutely love it! The sexy red look was of course, inspired by the iconic 1930s cartoon, and certainly set the internet on fire!

For her creative look, the red headed rapper traded in her iconic curls for a short, black bob to match the Betty Boop theme. She completed the look by rocking a short, form-fitting, strapless red dress. She also rocked black heels, fish net stockings and a bright red lip to fully transform into the character.

“guess who ;*,” she captioned the photo dump for her 10 million followers. Check it out below.

Ice Spice’s fans completely ate this look up, giving the post over 3 million likes and 30k comments. “New alter ego! Who dis!?” wrote one follower while others commented “I just dropped dead on the floor. Deceased ” and “She a baddie she showin ha panty! ” to reference the New York rapper’s hit song.

But this isn’t the first time the Princess Diana rapper made headlines this month. Ice Spice recently graced the cover of Variety magazine for their “New York Issue.” The cover photo featured Ice Spice with her signature golden amber curls while rocking a cute pink fur bustier. Other shots for the spread featured the rapper wearing a pink lace-up top and olive shorts.

Check out some of the shots below.

During the interview, Spice got candid about the rap industry, her friendships, and how she keeps herself centered amid her growing career.

You can read the entire interview here.

Ice Spice Trends For Betty Boop Halloween Costume was originally published on hellobeautiful.com