Ciara Does The Viral ‘Water’ Challenge On Instagram

Ciara was spotted on Instagram over the weekend as she participated in the “Water” challenge. Of course, she looked as beautiful as ever while bumping around to the trending song.

Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her baby bump while hitting some sleek dance moves to Tyla’s single, “Water” which has the internet in a frenzy right now. Rocking a white undershirt, a plaid skirt, and a pair of furry boots, the soon to be mother of four didn’t miss a beat and hit the choreography for the viral challenge perfectly.

“Up here tryin to move like Tyla with this bump… somebody come get my phone ” she captioned the video. Check it out below.

Ci Ci is such a vibe! And her followers definitely agree because they flooded her post with over 14 thousand comments leaving their stamps of approval and praise. ” “One of the most beautiful pregnant women ever. Every baby,” wrote one fan while another joked, “She’s pregnant and she moves 10 times better than me

” underneath the video – so cute! Tyla even joined in on the fun and left “Yesss Ma!!!” underneath the video – so cute!

Ciara shared the sweet gesture on her Instagram page, where fans got to see the restaurant staff sing “Happy Birthday” to the pop star while presenting her with a tower of donuts. “This is crazy,” she gushed in the video. “I am the happiest girl in the world.” Ciara made headlines earlier this week when she revealed that her hubby Russell Wilson treated her to the best birthday surprise by renting out a Waffle House just for her for her birthday.

We love that for her!

