That Mexican OT “Cowboy In New York,” Lil Tjay “What You Wanna Do” & More | Daily Visuals 10.26.23

That Mexican OT’s been making a name for himself for quite some time now with his fast flow and intricate rhyme schemes and though he’s drawn comparisons to DaBaby (for his style, not his looks), the carnal from Texas isn’t changing up his style anytime soon.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Cowboy In New York,” the rapper from The Lone Star State takes to the streets of the Big Apple with a cowboy hat and daps up the locals while demonstrating his skills over a gritty east coast beat to show he can get raw regardless of the region he’s visiting.

Lil Tjay meanwhile seems to be going through the motions and in his clip to “What You Wanna Do” the crooner from the Boogie Down Bronx finds himself in the telly with a shorty who doesn’t seem to want anything to do with him at the moment. Love is hard, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from OT The Real and AraabMuzik featuring .38 Spesh, 42 Dugg, and more.

THAT MEXICAN OT – “COWBOY IN NEW YORK”

LIL TJAY – “WHAT YOU WANNA DO”

OT THE REAL & ARAABMUZIK FT. 38. SPESH – “CERTAIN THINGS”

42 DUGG – “GO AGAIN”

BAS & ADEKUNLE GOLD – “KHARTOUM”

ERICA BANKS FT. GLOSS UP – “TALMBOUT NUN”

BUDDY – “FREE MY MIND”

KIPP STONE – “PETRICHOR”

SLEEP SINATRA – “VESSEL”

BLAQ CHIDORI FT. BRIIDAGHOST & EARN DINERO – “7:50”

KNOWITALL FT. PATTY HONCHO & BLAQ CHIDORI – “ZILL PARCELLS”

