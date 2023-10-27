Zionsville Teacher Flies With U.S. Navy Blue Angels

GREENFIELD, Ind. — You may have heard about the upcoming Crossroads Air Show. In anticipation of the event, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels took one Zionsville teacher for a ride in a pilot jet.

Zionsville Middle School teacher Brittany Moon got to fly with Blue Angels #7 Wednesday, after she was chosen as the Key Influencer Rider for the show. She was selected after being nominated by her peers.

This was certainly not Moon’s first time in the air, as she has her own pilot’s license. The teacher also serves as a coordinator for the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The Crossroads Air Show will run this Saturday and Sunday at the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Greenfield. At the event, you can see aerobatic performances and honor aviation history, all while supporting community organizations.

Indianapolis Regional Airport

3867 North Aviation Way

Greenfield, Indiana

