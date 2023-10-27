Indy Police Officer Shot, Suspect Killed, 14th Incident This Year

INDIANAPOLIS –Indy Metro Police shot and killed a man last night after he shot one of the cops with his gun. The incident occurred at Burger King near East 21st Street and North Shadeland Avenue on the city’s east side.

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey says officers were investigating a trespass at the Rodeway Inn when they spotted a man that they were familiar with. They followed him to the Burger King and tried to arrest him inside the restaurant, and that’s when the fight started.

“One officer grabbed one hand, and another grabbed the other hand, and they were going to put him in handcuffs and arrest him for fleeing and trespass,” said Bailey. “There was a struggle inside the restaurant.”

According to Bailey, the fight went to the ground, and the man grabbed the officer’s gun and shot him.

“A shot was fired from the officer’s service weapon, striking the officer in the leg. At that point, the officer his secondary weapon.”

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thursday’s officer-involved shooting is the 14th time Indy cops have shot someone this year. It’s the 10th time IMPD has shot someone since August.

“Our officers are responding to the actions of other individuals,” added Bailey. “Having so many [shootings] in a short time, people ask why. We don’t have those answers. Each has its facts and circumstances, and we must look at them with that lens.”

