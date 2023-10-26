IMPD Officer and Suspect Both Injured in Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot by an Indianapolis police officer Thursday evening.

It was right around 6 o’clock Thursday evening when Indianapolis Metro Police encountered a man during an investigation on North Shadeland Avenue.

“That investigation led to a officer-involved shooting, as well as an officer receiving injuries consistent with a gunshot wound,” said IMPD Public Information Officer William Young during a Thursday night media scrum.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital, as was the suspect. Police will be in the area of East 21st and North Shadeland Avenue for several hours as detectives try to piece together what exactly led to the shooting.

IMPD says another press update will take place sometime Thursday night.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

