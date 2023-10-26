Hogsett Announces New Animal Shelter Site, Shreve Says “Photo-Op Joe” is Playing Dirty Politics

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a new site location for the Indianapolis Animal Care Services animal shelter on Thursday.

Previously planned for the Sherman Park campus, the new proposed site is the former Clearstream property, located at 5001 E. Raymond Street.

“With a new location, we are able to accelerate progress on a new facility while continuing our remediation and development commitments on the Near Eastside. This new site will bring a community resource to a vacant lot while serving Indy zip codes with some of the highest animal care needs in the City,” said Hogsett.

Funding for the facility includes a $19 million bond approved by the City-County Council. Friends of Indy Animals already has raised $6.7 million for the new shelter as part of its $7 million ‘Journey Home’ capital campaign. More than 80 people, families, foundations and companies have contributed to the campaign. Key gifts include a $3 million grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, a $1 million investment from the Lilly Endowment, Inc., and a $1 million gift from the Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts.

Hogsett’s challenger, Republican Jefferson Shreve, said Thursday morning that the timing of this announcement is no accident.

“The timing is, of course, convenient. Since he last announced a new animal shelter over two years ago, at least 1,500 innocent animals have been euthanized by the city. The timeline of inaction on this issue simply cannot be ignored or papered over by this last-ditch announcement from our election-year mayor,” said Shreve.

Shreve argues that very little has been done in the meantime with the shelter being closed on Saturday, October 21, which was the busiest day of the week for adoptions.

“The new shelter location comes on the heels of numerous efforts by Mayor Hogsett to enhance services and care at IACS,” said Hogsett.

Hogsett and Shreve debate again Thursday night on Fox 59 from 7-8 pm.

